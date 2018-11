Andrews High School’s homecoming court members for 2018 are (from left) Savannah Horton, Mariela Jimenez, Morgan Glenn, Alyssa Messer, Emma Jones, Juliana Aiken, Mackenzie Stalcup, Paige Lindley, Paige Hooper and Elizabeth Arreaga. Photos by Mary White/Contributing Photographer

Elizabeth Arreaga is the daughter of Alejandro and Maria Arreaga.

Savannah Horton is the daughter of Philip and Gayle Horton.

Paige Lindley is the daughter of David and Cassie Lindley.