Christmas comes early on Main Street

Andrews is decking the halls early again this year with the fourth annual Christmas on Main Street celebration Saturday.

Presented by the Town of Andrews and Andrews Chamber of Commerce, the event will take place downtown from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. More than 113 arts and crafts vendors will line Main Street, selling an array of handmade goodies for those wanting to get a head start on holiday gift spending.

The Valleytown Ballroom will serve as a hub for children, holding fun activities led by Andrews Middle School teacher Alaina Ledford. The activities will include decorating ornaments and writing letters to Santa Claus.

With a twinkle in his eye and the merriest of laughs, Santa also will make an appearance. Photo sessions will be available with the jolly old elf throughout the event.

While people meet Santa and peruse the large selection of businesses and vendors, Christmas music will echo throughout downtown, performed by various choirs and bands.

One of the day’s main headlines includes The Sundown Band, a country, rock and Motown band from western North Carolina. Influenced by artists like The Eagles and Bob Seger, the band has opened for famous country artists like The Marshall Tucker Band and Aaron Tippin. The Sundown Band will perform at noon under the red light beside Andrews United Methodist Church.

At noon, the Victorian Carolers will walk into downtown, singing a selection of classic Christmas songs like, “Jingle Bells,” “Winter Wonderland,” “White Christmas” and “Santa Claus is Coming to Town.”

“They’re wonderful,” event coordinator Terry Gribble said. “I had chill bumps going down my spine when I first listened to them.”

Composed of around 20 members from different churches around Andrews, the Victorian Carolers range from eighth-graders to senior citizens. Keeping to their theme, the carolers will dress in traditional Victorian Era garb, all made by local Pat Hegstrom.

Having a doctorate in the history of theatre, Hegstrom has spent decades directing and making costumes for plays. She emptied out her attic full of Victorian dresses to use for the carolers. Lori Coffey and Nenia Thompson assisted Hegstrom with the costume modifications.

Gribble said the youngest member of the Victorian Carolers, Molly Kay West, will lead the song “O’ Holy Night.”

“She sings at her church and has everyone crying,” Gribble said. “She has a beautiful voice, and she’s excited to do it.”

The day of holiday celebration will wrap up with a Christmas tree-lighting ceremony at 5 p.m., followed by a prayer from Andrews United Methodist pastor Mary Brown and short talk by Mayor Nancy Curtis.

The evening with close as the Victorian Carolers raise their voices, drawing the crowd in for one last string of songs.

Christmas on Main Street entertainment schedule

9-10 a.m. Saturday

*Andrews United Methodist Church bells play to set Christmas mood.

10 a.m. to 5p.m.

* Photos with Santa Claus.

* Kids activities in The Valleytown Ballroom at Locust and Main streets.

10-10:20 a.m.

* Andrews First Baptist Church Choir on the Andrews United Methodist Church steps.

* Lynette Dinehart and the Alex Haughton Band play the national anthem on the FernCrest Winery stage.

10:20-10:50 a.m.

* Valley River Baptist Church Choir on the Andrews United Methodist Church steps.

* Kudzu Kickers on the Ginger’s Corner stage.

* Alex Haughton Band on the FernCrest Winery stage.

11-11:20 a.m.

* Mount Zion First Baptist Church Choir on the Andrews United Methodist Church steps.

* Kudzu Kickers on the Ginger’s Corner stage.

* EKG High Country Harmonizers on the FernCrest Winery stage.

11:30-11:50 a.m.

* Andrews Elementary Chorus on the Andrews United Methodist Church steps.

* Valley River Trio on the FernCrest Winery stage.

Noon-12:50 p.m.

* Victorian Carolers on the Ginger’s Corner stage.

* The Sundown Band under the red light next to Andrews United Methodist Church.

1-1:20 p.m.

* Valleytown Baptist Church Choir on the Andrews United Methodist Church steps.

* Smokey Mountain Gospel Singers on the FernCrest Winery stage.

1:30-1:50 p.m.

* Ladies Christmas Trio on the FernCrest Winery stage.

2-2:50 p.m.

* “Do-a-Lil” Pickin’ Band on the Ginger’s Corner stage.

3-3:20 p.m.

* Faith Baptist Church Choir on the Andrews United Methodist Church steps.

* Aly Jordan on the FernCrest Winery stage.

3:30-3:50 p.m.

* Smokey Mountain Melodies on the Andrews United Methodist Church steps.

* Steve Jordan Band on the FernCrest Winery stage.

4-4:20 p.m.

* Andrews High School Band on the Andrews United Methodist Church steps.

* Steve Jordan Band on the FernCrest Winery stage.

4:30-4:50 p.m.

* Victorian Carolers on the Andrews United Methodist Church steps.

5 p.m.

* Christmas tree-lighting ceremony downtown, followed by prayer and singing.

7 p.m.

* Twas the Night Before Christmas performance at the Valleytown Cultural Arts Center on Chestnut Street.