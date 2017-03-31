Looking for a job? Our classifieds can help

* MOUNTAINTOP GOLF & LAKE CLUB located in Cashiers, NC is presently seeking energetic, personable people with a passion for hospitality. The following seasonal positions will be available starting in April:

- Full time Lead Esthetician

- Part time Hair Stylist

Competitive Pay- Hourly, + Commission, + Service Charge

- General Store Clerk

- Security

- Dishwashers

Please e-mail information to rduckett@mountaintopgolfclub.com or stop by 34 High Mountain Drive to pick up an application (Corner of Hwy 64 and Norton Rd). For more information call 828-743-4755.

For more job openings, click here. For all other classifieds, click here.