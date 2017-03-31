Looking for a job? Our classifieds can help
* ACCOUNTANT Position Available- Experienced in G/L in Quick Books Pro. General Accounting duties include but not limited to G/L, A/P, including filing 1099's, Depreciation Schedules, Payroll, State Tax Filing Reports and Quarterly Reports, maintains employee records, financial statements, bank reconciliations & A/R balancing. Team player and multi-tasker. Experienced computer skills in Excel, Quick Books & Word. Two year degree minimum required. Excellent benefits, Health, Dental, Retirement & Disability. Please fax or mail resume & references to Mrs. Marianne Hatchett, Business Manager, John C. Campbell Folk School, 1 Folk School Road, Brasstown, NC 28902, FAX : 828-837-8637. No phone calls please. (326830)
* Elaine's Care Home seeking PCS or CNA to help with elderly and their activities of daily living. Full time and parttime. Apply at home 288 6th St. Andrerws NC. 828-321-3479 or 828-361-9484.(327152)
* Seeking experienced commercial construction workers, all trades, full time local work Apply in person at Wells & West Inc, 1268 Andrews Rd Murphy (320624)
* Immediate part time positions: Servers/kitchen staff apply within Mckaly's on main (330275)
* Looking for at least two positions to fill doing commercial refrigeration. Pay depends on experience. Paid travel and perdiem. Home every weekend. If interested call-WAKO Refrigeration Inc. at 828-479-3321.
* MOUNTAINTOP GOLF & LAKE CLUB located in Cashiers, NC is presently seeking energetic, personable people with a passion for hospitality. The following seasonal positions will be available starting in April:
- Full time Lead Esthetician
- Part time Hair Stylist
Competitive Pay- Hourly, + Commission, + Service Charge
- General Store Clerk
- Security
- Dishwashers
Please e-mail information to rduckett@mountaintopgolfclub.com or stop by 34 High Mountain Drive to pick up an application (Corner of Hwy 64 and Norton Rd). For more information call 828-743-4755.
For more job openings, click here. For all other classifieds, click here.