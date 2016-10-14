HOMECOMING 2016: Meet the Andrews High court
Fri, 10/14/2016 - 12:22pm Andrews1
By:
Ben Katz
Members of the Andrews High School 2016 Homecoming Court and their escorts are: (front row, from left) Elizabeth Arreaga, Savannah Horton, Kilby Holloway, Cabrina Scionti, Kristina El-Khouri, Morgan Mashburn, Megan Yonce, Neva Jones, Paige Hooper and Josie Blackman; (back row, from left) Hunter Rickett, Erish Cooper Kylan Thompson, Jonathan Ogilvie, Knox Chapman, Drew Pyle, Mikey, Taylor, Branson Bias and Andrew Horton. The Wildcats play host to Swain County at 7:30 p.m. Friday.