PHOTO OF THE WEEK: Andrews High Class of 72 reunites

The Andrews High School Class of 1972 got together Saturday at Brother’s Restaurant in Murphy. They attempted to plan a 40th reunion, but things just never came together until now. With 20 classmates having passed away, they decided to go ahead with it. Attendees were (seated from left) Yvonne Crawford Mathis Plott, Karen Wright Rogers, Charlene Jordan Palmer and Darlene Cagle McClure; (standing from left) Steve Guffey, Bobby Stalcup, Martha Seay Thomas, Steve Blalock, Doug Mashburn, Bill Moore, David Brooks, Karen Kilpatrick Reaver, Wayne Higdon, Darrell McClure, Patricia Birchfield Francis, Walter Debty and Terry Sandidge. Those classmates known to have passed away are listed, lest they be forgotten: Rex Allen, Danny Dennis, Dianne Denny, Becky Dockery, Sherry Gibby, Teddy Gibby, Gail Hogsed, Jerry Hyde, Michael Johnson, Vickie Jones, Carroll Mathis, David Mintz, Janice Nelson, Christine Reichman, Marlene Revis, Neal Stiles, Tom Tester, Kenny Trull, Byran White and Iran White.