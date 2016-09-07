LOCAL BEER OF THE WEEK: Eclipse IPA

This new weekly feature in the Andrews Journal will take a look at beers brewed in Cherokee County over the summer.

* Name: Eclipse IPA by Andrews Brewing Co.

* Master brewer: Eric Carlson

* Style: English IPA

* Alcohol by volume: 6.6 percent

* Food pairing: All-the-way burger from Burger Basket

* Available restaurants: The Parson’s Pub in Murphy

* Description: Take a break from American IPAs and escape to a delightful explosion of pink-grapefruit and other citrus notes. After experimenting with IPAs over the summer, the Eclipse IPA – previously known as Mosaic IPA – unanimously became a crowd favorite.

This English IPA uses centennial hops for bittering, golden promise malt and mosaic hops, all balanced to perfection.

Next year on Aug. 21, the brewery will host an event in celebration of the much-hyped total solar eclipse. As the moon casts a full shadow over the sun, master brewer Eric Carlson plans

to serve the Eclipse IPA, which he said will stay available on tap throughout the year.

“I can’t guarantee that you won’t temporarily blackout during the eclipse,” he said with a chuckle. “And I can’t be held responsible if it does happen.”

Andrews Brewing co-owner Judy Carlson said the Eclipse IPA offers more variety to their IPA selections. When people walk into the taproom, they have the choice between piney and citrusy IPAs.

“I just love closing my eyes and tasting the pink grapefruit flavor,” she said.